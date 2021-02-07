Alex Smith's NFL Colleagues Admire His Historic Comeback

The story could have ended there, and that may have been enough to win Comeback Player of the Year. But then Smith started to play better as he got more reps. He threw for 325 yards in relief against the New York Giants, followed by 390 against the Detroit Lions. All the while, opposing teams applauded Smith for his efforts; coaches knew he was a capable player, but they also lauded his drive, which they could tell lifted Washington's entire roster.

"I think the leadership that goes along with that," said former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, "guys understand that they got to push a little bit harder because here's a guy who's been through some horrific things and he battled back and he's on the field and he's performing and he's back out there."

Patricia's observations were correct; Smith's teammates deeply respected how he played as well as how he carried himself throughout the season. He had every reason to say "look at my comeback story, look at what I've done,"

Terry McLaurin said after Washington's win over the Cincinnati Bengals -- Smith's first win as a starter since his injury. Instead, Smith focused on the team, which was appreciated by those around him.