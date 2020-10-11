Alex Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

Smith then started to get more action in camp each day, starting with throwing passes to receivers during 7-on-7 drills. That was followed by 9-on-9 drills with a live pass rush from defensive linemen. By the end of camp, he was participating in 11-on-11 drills.

Smith was then announced as one of three quarterbacks to make Washington's initial 53-man roster.

"He handled all the 11-on-11 drills for the backups and for the practice team stuff," Rivera said. "He got right into the middle of it. People were flying all over the place, and he just stood tall. That was probably the biggest hurdle for me personally that I wanted to see. Just watching him do that was kind of a cool deal because I'm fired up for what he can be."

Smith's teammates have seen the work he has put in to get to this point, and while McKissic has only been with the team since March, he has appreciated Smith's effort since Washington signed him.

"The injury he went through and the work he had to put in wasn't easy at all, but I'm not surprised," he said. "That's the guy that is going to put the work in. For him to come back...in a rainy game was amazing. And for me to be the guy to catch his first pass, I'm very excited and very appreciative for that guy."

Washington lost, 30-10, to the Rams as the offense struggled to put up yards in the second half, but Smith's return was a monumental moment that many believed would never happen. Smith admitted there were days where he agreed with them, but those brief periods of doubt were followed by progress in his recovery. And now that he's back, Smith intends to put value in every moment.