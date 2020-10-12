WFT Daily: Alex Smith Does The Impossible

Head coach Ron Rivera described Smith's comeback as a "hell of a story," and for at least the past few months, he knew it would end with Smith back on the football field. After activating Smith off the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list, Rivera saw the 36-year-old progress from 7-on-7 drills to 9-on-9 periods and then to team portions of practice without limitations. A few games into the season, Smith was splitting scout-team reps with Kyle Allen.

"The rust is really starting to come off the guy," Rivera said Sept. 25. "It's been really exciting, it really has."

When Rivera announced Smith as the backup quarterback for Washington's game against the Rams, it meant that Smith would suit up for the first time since his injury. Just seeing Smith in uniform during warmups, cornerback Kendall Fuller said, was "definitely special for all of us to see." A couple of hours later, Smith made history by replacing the injured Allen late in the second quarter.