News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Alex Smith Does The Impossible

Oct 12, 2020 at 05:30 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

ElijahGriffin20201011_0021
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Alex Smith approaches the huddle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera.

Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

As Alex Smith tried to avoid constant pressure amid steady rain Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay had mixed feelings.

"You almost wish for him as a football fan that it was in a little bit better conditions as far as being able to play where you can throw and catch a little bit more easily than what some of those elements entailed," McVay said after the Washington Football Team's 30-10 defeat. "Weird saying that when it was our defense that made it very difficult, so just impressed by him."

In this situation, McVay's rationale made sense. How could you not want Smith to succeed after what he endured in the 693 days since his life-threatening injury?

His miraculous comeback transcends wins and losses, rooting interests and sports in general. It's about unprecedented perseverance, resolute courage and a will as strong as the titanium rod in his right leg. In a split second, Smith had everything taken away from him. Over the past two years, he took it all back.

"Just knowing where he's come from and just how the hard work and just the sacrifice and work that he's put in to get back to this point, I'm just so happy that he's on an NFL roster and has the ability to play football again," said Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, who was Smith's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in Washington in 2018.

"I know it's something that from day one after the injury he always wanted to do. Like I said, he's an inspiration to me and he always will be as a guy that I was able to coach and have a relationship with, and hopefully that lasts a long time."

Related Links

Head coach Ron Rivera described Smith's comeback as a "hell of a story," and for at least the past few months, he knew it would end with Smith back on the football field. After activating Smith off the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list, Rivera saw the 36-year-old progress from 7-on-7 drills to 9-on-9 periods and then to team portions of practice without limitations. A few games into the season, Smith was splitting scout-team reps with Kyle Allen.

"The rust is really starting to come off the guy," Rivera said Sept. 25. "It's been really exciting, it really has."

When Rivera announced Smith as the backup quarterback for Washington's game against the Rams, it meant that Smith would suit up for the first time since his injury. Just seeing Smith in uniform during warmups, cornerback Kendall Fuller said, was "definitely special for all of us to see." A couple of hours later, Smith made history by replacing the injured Allen late in the second quarter.

"I have always said this, I have appreciated Alex from day one," running back J.D. McKissic said. "The injury he went through and the work he had to put in wasn't easy at all, but I'm not surprised. That's the guy that is going to put the work in. For him to come back in the game, in a rainy game was amazing. And for me to be the guy to catch his first pass, I'm very excited and very appreciative for that guy."

By all accounts, Smith's playing career was over Nov. 18, 2018. No athlete had ever come back from an injury of that magnitude, and that was before complications resulted in 17 surgeries and a life-threatening recovery. In 14 seasons, Smith made three Pro Bowl appearances, played in seven playoff games and compiled a 94-65-1 record; you would be hard-pressed to find someone who thought those statistics would ever change.

That is, unless you talked to Smith, who always thought Sunday was possible, even on his worst days. During locker room cleanout after last season, Smith expressed his intentions to play in 2020. "Without a doubt," he told reporters. "I still have dreams of getting back to where I was and getting back out there. This has been, obviously, a crazy ride with a lot of unforeseen turns, but without a doubt that's still my goal."

About nine months later, Smith made good on what was thought to be an impossible aspiration.

"It really is amazing for him to get through what he went through and get back on the field," said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who learned under Smith in 2017. "He's a special human being."

PHOTOS: Week 5 - Washington vs. Rams, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.(Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
1 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
3 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
4 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
5 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
6 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
7 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
8 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
9 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
10 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
11 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
12 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
13 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
14 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
15 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
16 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
17 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
18 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
19 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
20 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
21 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
22 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
23 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
24 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
25 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
26 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Alex Smith approaches the huddle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
27 / 84

Alex Smith approaches the huddle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
28 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
29 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
30 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
31 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
32 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
33 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
34 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
35 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
36 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
37 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
38 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
39 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
40 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
41 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
42 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
43 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
44 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
45 / 84
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
46 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
47 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
48 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
49 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
50 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
51 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
52 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
53 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
54 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
55 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
56 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
57 / 84
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
58 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
59 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
60 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
61 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
62 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
63 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
64 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
65 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
66 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
67 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
68 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
69 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
70 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
71 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
72 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
73 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Photo courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
74 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-45
75 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-44
76 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-43
77 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-41
78 / 84
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-42
79 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-39
80 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-40
81 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-34
82 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-38
83 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-36
84 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera provides injury update on Scherff: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are allowed to activate players off Injured Reserve after a minimum of three weeks for this year only. That means that Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, who was placed on IR with a knee injury Sept. 22, is eligible to return for Washington's Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

Rivera did not provide a specific timetable for Scherff's return, but he sounded positive when discussing the health of the team's best offensive lineman.

"We'll see. I think he had a good couple of days last week. We'll see how he is today, tomorrow and Wednesday and we'll make a determination as we get into the week."

-- Uncertainty at free safety: Through four games, Troy Apke and Jon Bostic were the only players to play every defensive snap. That changed Sunday when Deshazor Everett replaced Apke for Washington's second defensive series.

Everett's initial stint was short-lived -- his pass interference on third down kept the Rams' second touchdown drive alive -- but he ended up playing almost one-third of the defensive snaps, by far his highest total of the season. Apke, by comparison, was on the field 69% of the time.

After the game, Rivera said the team is still trying to figure out who will be the free safety going forward. "I'll have to sit down and talk with the defensive coaches and see how they feel and the direction they want to go with that."

-- Rivera praises Allen despite limited action: Kyle Allen played less than a half of his Washington debut, but he did enough for Rivera to name him the starter for Week 6 -- as long as he's healthy enough. Allen finished 9-for-13 passing for 74 yards and a rushing touchdown.

"He stood tall in the pocket and delivered a really good throw through the middle for a conversion. That's what you're looking for. That's what you want. He did a good job with that. Again, to me, you could say the scramble for the touchdown because he saw man coverage, he saw the defenders had their backs turned, and he knew it was an opportunity to tuck the ball and run. That was a good decision on his part."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Wake Up Washington 10/12: Alex Smith Returns

-- Alex Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

-- Instant Analysis: Big Plays Hurt Washington's Defense In Loss To Rams

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Rams

-- Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Rams, Week 5

-- WFT Daily: Assessing The Defense Through 4 Games

-- 'I'm Always Ready': Kyle Allen Leans On Past Experiences To Prepare For Starting Role

-- Washington's Offense Shows Progress By Relying On Its Playmakers

-- Washington Is Starting To Unlock Antonio Gibson's Full Potential

-- The Best Is Yet To Come For Antonio Gandy-Golden

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: How Terry McLaurin Can Build On A Dominant Start

McLaurin has been spectacular through four games, but Hostler wants him to maintain that consistency for the whole season.
news

WFT Daily: Assessing The Defense Through 4 Games

Although there are some areas that need improvement, Washington ranks fourth against the pass and seventh in total defense.
news

WFT Daily: Why Ron Rivera Named Kyle Allen Starting QB

Allen, who will start Sunday against the Rams, has experience playing in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system.
news

WFT Daily: Kendall Fuller Shines In Return To FedExField

Fuller corralled a pair of interceptions and broke up two more passes in Washington's game against the Ravens on Sunday.
news

WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Bounces Back Vs. Ravens

After throwing three interceptions against the Browns, Haskins completed 71% of his passes for 314 yards and had a rushing touchdown.
news

Washington Football Daily: Who's In And Who's Out For Week 4?

Seven players are questionable for each team entering Sunday's matchup.
news

Washington Football Daily 10/1: How Facing Kyler Murray Will Help Washington Defend Lamar Jackson

Washington wants to learn from its experience playing against Kyler Murray and use that knowledge against Jackson and the Ravens.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/30: Ron Rivera Believes Montez Sweat Will Be 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

In the absence of Matt Ioannidis and Chase Young, Sweat had perhaps his best career performance against the Browns.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/29: Jennifer King, Callie Brownson And Sarah Thomas Make NFL History

Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns marked the first time in league history that three women were on an NFL field in an official capacity.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/28: Ron Rivera Has Been 'Very Pleased' With The Rookie Class So Far

The team's first-year players have made their presence felt three games into the 2020 campaign.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/25: Terry McLaurin Sees A Fun Challenge In Facing A Defense's Best Cornerback

McLaurin has already lined up against Darius Slay and Patrick Peterson. His next challenge could be Denzel Ward.

Advertising