Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

Still, Smith never gave up hope and continued to improve. In November, he announced that he had been running and even going through some football motions, including dropbacks and throwing live routes to receivers. After last season, Smith said he "without a doubt" plans to play in 2020.

"I still have dreams of getting back to where I was and getting back out there," Smith told reporters during the team's locker room cleanout. "This has been, obviously, a crazy ride with a lot of unforeseen turns, but without a doubt that's still my goal."

Smith knows his recovery process is unlike anything in league history. The closest comparison is when Washington quarterback Joe Theismann suffered the same injury on Nov. 18, 1985, resulting in Theismann's eventual retirement.

"No, there isn't a blueprint," Smith said at the conclusion of the 2019 season. "We're rolling with everybody that's an expert on this in the country and trying to figure that out and map it out."

Smith's next goal is to "prove to myself and certainly to everybody else that I can go practice." He has routinely accomplished what many have thought was impossible, and the 36-year-old is determined to do so again.