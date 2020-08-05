'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

Before the veterans arrived for the start of the acclimation period Tuesday, Washington's quarterbacks, rookies and players coming off injuries had four days of workouts last week. Smith competed those sessions without any setbacks, Rivera said, and looked "very fluid" while doing so.

"He comes down and he's just raring to go," Rivera said. "We'll see how he is this week and we'll go from there."

A lot of factors will determine when Smith can join fellow quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins Jr., Kyle Allen and Steven Montez on the field.

Smith must be able to protect himself, Rivera said, and smoothly execute football movements, such as handing the ball off, dropping back, making all the throws and escaping the pocket. Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said the drill work will be especially important to see how Smith pushes off his right leg and how quickly he can change direction.