Alex Smith Voted Sporting News Comeback Player Of The Year

Smith's next opportunity came shortly after he was named the backup against the Rams. Quarterback Kyle Allen had to leave the game with an injury, so with his family in the stands, Smith finished the game.

"It was great to be out there," Smith said. "The feeling, the range of emotions -- the good and the bad -- is why I fought so hard to come back. I think sometimes you can take it for granted, and certainly being away from it for a couple of years, I've missed it. So good to be back in it rolling, and like I said, we'll look at the film and get better and keep moving forward."

Nearly a month later, Allen had to leave again, this time for good with a season-ending leg injury against the New York Giants. Smith stepped into the starting lineup and threw for 325 yards. He was named the starter after the game and threw for 390 yards the following week, marking the first time in his career that he had thrown for back-to-back 300-plus yard games.

After that, Washington went on a four-game win streak, thanks in part to Smith's experience under center leading a young team. He received praise from teammates and coaches for his effort, and while his statistics were not eye-popping, the offense did enough to win.

"I think he's getting more and more comfortable back there," Rivera said. "[The] decision-making is getting quicker. He's seeing some of the really good decisions, some excellent throws, put the ball where he needed to. It was good to see. It really was. Going forward, he's really just getting stronger and stronger."

Smith was forced to miss most of the next three games after Washington's win over the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, but he returned for the team's win-and-in Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which ultimately led to Washington winning the NFC East.