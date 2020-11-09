Alex Smith Takes Another Step As Washington's Starting Quarterback

It wasn't all positive for Smith against the Giants; he had three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter when Washington had chances to tie or take the lead. The final pick came with 75 seconds left to play as he tried to force a pass over the middle to McLaurin. Avoiding simple mistakes like that, he said, is "quarterbacking 101."

"I had a chance to throw that on time, and if you double clutch it, any good defense is going to make you pay," Smith said. "I either needed to keep moving through my progressions or throw that football on time. That's one where I obviously feel like I'm better than that and certainly capable of making that play."

Smith is looking forward to getting more starting reps in practice so he can fine-tune his skillset before playing the Detroit Lions, and Rivera knows Smith will make the most of every opportunity. Rivera described Smith as having a "legendary" work ethic similar to what he saw from Philip Rivers when he was the Chargers' defensive coordinator. Like Smith, Rivers made sure he was prepared as possible for every game.