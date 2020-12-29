Monitoring The Health Of Washington's Offensive Playmakers For Week 17

McLaurin watched the Panthers game from a box at FedExField instead of the sideline because the team wanted him off his feet in a warmer environment. McLaurin has also been wearing a walking boot "just to take a little pressure off that ankle," Rivera said.

For McLaurin's sake, Rivera hopes the team is able to practice outside as much as possible this week. While it's warmer inside and the traction is better, Rivera said practicing on the turf is tough on the ankles, knees and hips. Regardless, Rivera hopes McLaurin can "jog through some things" Wednesday before picking up the tempo Thursday and Friday.

"We're doing everything we can to create the opportunity for him to play this week," Rivera said. "I know [head athletic trainer] Ryan Vermillion and his staff are working with him. Terry's been great and really diligent with his treatment. I saw him Saturday and I saw him Sunday getting treatment, just trying to do everything he can to get that thing healthy because this is a really big week for us."

Antonio Gibson

Not only was Gibson active for the first time in three games, but Rivera thought he was "excellent" on his 10 carries, which netted 61 yards.

"He still wasn't completely there in terms of being 100 percent, but what we got from him was pretty doggone good."

Gibson, who was listed as questionable for Week 16, has still not practiced fully since suffering his toe injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7. But as long as Gibson can run like he did against the Panthers in Philadelphia, he'll provide a major boost to Washington's slumping offense.