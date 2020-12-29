Monitoring The Health Of Washington's Offensive Playmakers For Week 17

Injuries have hampered the Washington Football Team over the past three games, but its offense could be at full strength for a NFC East-deciding showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
And if quarterback Alex Smith, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson can all play, that would significantly help Washington as it looks to clinch its first playoff berth since 2015.
Since becoming the starter in Week 11, Smith has completed nearly two-thirds of his passes, committed just three turnovers and, most importantly, led Washington to four wins in five games. His experience and leadership are invaluable, head coach Ron Rivera said, as are his ability to protect the ball and distribute it to a multitude of pass-catchers.
"Just the consistency of his play," Rivera said Monday when asked what Washington misses most without Smith, who has been sidelined the past two games with a calf strain.
"The clarity in which he speaks to the guys, the way he puts his little emphasis on specific things when he's calling the play, and the confidence and swagger he has as a veteran guy," Rivera said of the 36-year-old signal-caller. "He tells the guys when he calls the play, he'll say: 'Hey, look, you've got this. If you see that, run this.' He'll give guys a little something to help them. I think that really helps those guys as well."
While Smith has been the team's most important offensive player, McLaurin has been its best while cementing himself as one of the best young wideouts in the NFL. He currently ranks 12th in receiving yards (1,078) and is tied for 19th in catches (80) despite missing the Carolina Panthers game with an ankle injury. In his absence, Rivera said the Panthers "packed their coverage," meaning they jumped underneath routes because they were not concerned with any of the other Washington pass-catchers beating them deep.
"When you have Terry out there with his speed and his ability to get vertical very quickly, you have to honor it," Rivera said. "You can't add safeties into the run game consistently. You can't drop these guys in to play the underneath coverage consistently knowing there's that vertical threat. That's what you miss when you don't have a Terry McLaurin out there."
The only member of the trio who played against the Panthers was Gibson, and he made his presence felt immediately, as 45 of his 61 rushing yards came in the first quarter on eight attempts. He only had two carries the rest of the way, but that was due to circumstances, not the turf toe injury that kept him out the past two games.
"Before I knew it, it was 13-nothing, then 20-nothing," Rivera said after the game. "I thought we abandoned [the running game] when we needed to. I thought we were running the ball well, and we had a great opportunity to throw the ball. Unfortunately, when we threw the ball, we had it knocked out of [the quarterback's] hand, and then it just kind of turned on us after that."
As Washington prepares for its Week 17 showdown, the health of these players are of the utmost importance. Here's how they have progressed throughout the week:
Monday
Alex Smith:
Rivera said Smith was "very close" to playing against the Panthers. He was a full participant in Friday's practice -- Rivera said he had an "exceptional day" -- but on Saturday morning, he still felt his calf "grabbing him a little bit." The team checked on Smith again before the contest, but Smith was concerned about the injury bothering him, which led to him being inactive.
In talking to Dr. Robin West, the team's head physician, Rivera understood that Smith needed time to fully heal. With another week of rest and recovery, Rivera is "optimistic about the opportunity" for Smith to play against the Eagles.
Terry McLaurin
Rivera said McLaurin suffered a high ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20. McLaurin went down to make "a hell of a catch," Rivera said, when the injury occurred. "Unfortunately, I think the toe...of his foot got stuck. He twisted it."
McLaurin watched the Panthers game from a box at FedExField instead of the sideline because the team wanted him off his feet in a warmer environment. McLaurin has also been wearing a walking boot "just to take a little pressure off that ankle," Rivera said.
For McLaurin's sake, Rivera hopes the team is able to practice outside as much as possible this week. While it's warmer inside and the traction is better, Rivera said practicing on the turf is tough on the ankles, knees and hips. Regardless, Rivera hopes McLaurin can "jog through some things" Wednesday before picking up the tempo Thursday and Friday.
"We're doing everything we can to create the opportunity for him to play this week," Rivera said. "I know [head athletic trainer] Ryan Vermillion and his staff are working with him. Terry's been great and really diligent with his treatment. I saw him Saturday and I saw him Sunday getting treatment, just trying to do everything he can to get that thing healthy because this is a really big week for us."
Antonio Gibson
Not only was Gibson active for the first time in three games, but Rivera thought he was "excellent" on his 10 carries, which netted 61 yards.
"He still wasn't completely there in terms of being 100 percent, but what we got from him was pretty doggone good."
Gibson, who was listed as questionable for Week 16, has still not practiced fully since suffering his toe injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7. But as long as Gibson can run like he did against the Panthers in Philadelphia, he'll provide a major boost to Washington's slumping offense.
"He came out pretty good," Rivera said Monday about how Gibson felt after the game. "I actually saw him coming in today, and it looked like he didn't have too much of a limp to that walk. I'm pretty optimistic that he didn't do anything extra to that toe. Plus, he's got a couple extra days before he does anything Wednesday."