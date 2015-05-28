Alfred Morris Confident In Downhill Ability

But don't tell Morris that, The Florida Atlantic product believes regardless of zone or power, he can do it all from the backfield.

The Redskins are expected to transition into more of a power-running scheme in 2015 under new offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

"I feel I'm better at downhill plays anyway," Morris told ESPN.com's John Keim earlier this week. "You know what's coming. It's a knockout, drag-out style of play. I don't shy away from contact. It's right up my alley. I thoroughly enjoy it."

Morris certainly isn't shy in taking on defenders, as he's recorded 28 carries of at least 20 yards or more during his NFL career, many of which were the result of shedding several would-be tacklers.

During his rookie season, the sixth-round pick shattered Clinton Portis' single-season rushing record with 1,615 yards, 200 of which came against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East-clinching victory.

But while his rookie season may have been his best statistically, Morris has still managed to rush for at least 1,000 yards the last two seasons, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014.

After consulting with teammates and personnel as to new ways to keep his body fresh during the offseason, Morris dedicated the first few months away to cardio and healthy eating.

It wasn't until about a month before Phase 1 workouts started that he hit the weight room hard.