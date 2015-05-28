Alfred Morris Confident In Downhill Ability

As the Redskins look to implement more power runs into their scheme, running back Alfred Morris says that style is one in which he can thrive.
After almost 4,000 rushing yards in his first three seasons -- most of which coming in an outside zone-run scheme -- it'd be easy to assume Alfred Morris might not like a possible change to more power runs.
A countdown of the Top 10 images of Redskins running back Alfred Morris during the 2014 season.
But don't tell Morris that, The Florida Atlantic product believes regardless of zone or power, he can do it all from the backfield.
The Redskins are expected to transition into more of a power-running scheme in 2015 under new offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
"I feel I'm better at downhill plays anyway," Morris told ESPN.com's John Keim earlier this week. "You know what's coming. It's a knockout, drag-out style of play. I don't shy away from contact. It's right up my alley. I thoroughly enjoy it."
Morris certainly isn't shy in taking on defenders, as he's recorded 28 carries of at least 20 yards or more during his NFL career, many of which were the result of shedding several would-be tacklers.
During his rookie season, the sixth-round pick shattered Clinton Portis' single-season rushing record with 1,615 yards, 200 of which came against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East-clinching victory.
But while his rookie season may have been his best statistically, Morris has still managed to rush for at least 1,000 yards the last two seasons, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014.
After consulting with teammates and personnel as to new ways to keep his body fresh during the offseason, Morris dedicated the first few months away to cardio and healthy eating.
It wasn't until about a month before Phase 1 workouts started that he hit the weight room hard.
"The last couple offseasons I'd wear myself out," Morris admitted. "That wasn't smart. I decided what's best is to rest a lot more. It's a long offseason program. I'll get the work anyways, why kill myself before that?"
As he entered the start of OTAs on Tuesday, the two-time Pro Bowler said he feels "a lot better."
"I feel recovered," he said. "I wasn't running around doing this and that and killing myself. Just being smart. The main thing I did was just rest."
While Morris has been firmly entrenched in the starter role since grabbing the spot during the 2012 preseason, he may be facing his biggest competition yet in rookie Matt Jones.
A 6-foot-2, 231-pound bruiser out of Florida, Jones was a third-round pick for the Redskins in this year's draft, and is coming off a career-year at the SEC powerhouse, where he rushed for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns on 166 carries.
As the coaches look to get the best out of both players, Morris is ready to shine once again, something he's become accustomed to since putting on the burgundy and gold for the first time.
"Competition only makes us better," he said. "Every year they draft one or two guys. It's always expected and drafting a guy that high, the competition is that much higher. I'm excited about it. They know what they're doing. It's business and competition drives this business."
