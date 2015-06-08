News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Alfred Morris Is Gregg Rosenthal's Dark Horse To Be 2015 Rushing King

Jun 08, 2015 at 08:44 AM
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

Could "The Butler" possibly be adding an NFL rushing title to his already solid resume in 2015?

NFL.com's Greg Rosenthal thinks so, as he lists Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris as a dark horse to top the league in rushing yardage this year.

"I'll try to pick an upset to keep things interesting," Rosenthal writes. "Everywhere that offensive line coach Bill Callahan goes, monster running games follow. With Callahan now in Washington, Alfred Morris could be the beneficiary this season."

Now you may be wondering about Morris considering the team now has third-round pick Matt Jones on the roster as well.

Even though Jones will get his touches, Rosenthal sees Morris being a threat in all situations.

"The Redskins drafted Matt Jones to help out the running game, but Morris is a better option as the every-down pounder," he writes. "Considering the rotating cast of quarterbacks last year, the Redskins were committed to the run. Morris has always been an underrated power runner. With Callahan around and the line improved, he could top 1,600 yards again, like in his rookie season."

Head coach Jay Gruden also said in May that Morris is "still the running back here."

"He's had three great seasons and that won't change, but to add another guy that can come in here and pound the rock a little bit doesn't hurt anything," he said. "It'll help Alfred in that regard taking some carries off of him, but for the most part, Alfred will be getting the bulk of the carries and Matt will get some too, obviously."

In three seasons, Morris -- a sixth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft -- has rushed for 3,962 yards and 28 touchdowns on 876 carries.

During his rookie season, Morris broke the franchise's single-season record for rushing yards in a season with 1,615.

In his second year, the Florida Atlantic product led the NFL in 20-plus-yard runs with 10.

And last season, he climbed all the way to No. 6 on the team's career rushing yard list.

