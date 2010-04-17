News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Allen Encouraged With First Mini-Camp

Apr 17, 2010 at 11:39 AM
112962.jpg


Redskins general manager Bruce Allen said on Saturday that he was "very satisfied" with player attendance at this weekend's mini-camp.

The mini-camp is voluntary for players.

Allen acknowledged that Albert Haynesworth was not in attendance at the mini-camp, but he said that was not a concern.

"It's voluntary," Allen said.

On Saturday, the Redskins hosted the second day of mini-camp. Players are in shorts and not wearing pads.

The session is heavy on drills and learning assignments as players adjust to a new scheme on offense and defense.

"It has been excellent," Allen said. "The players have shown great enthusiasm. It's very important for the coaches to get to know these players...When you have a new head coach, you're allowed an extra mini-camp and we wanted to do one before the NFL Draft" on Thursday.

Allen was asked about the status of running back Clinton Portis, who is returning from a concussion suffered last season.

Portis has been cleared to participate in the weekend mini-camp.

"He has been cleared to practice," Allen said. "Really, you have to be patient with a head injury. That's one of the common sense injuries you're going to learn: patience."

Allen added that he would update the status of quarterback Jason Campbell prior to the draft.

With Donovan McNabb taking over as the Redskins' starting quarterback, Campbell is not in attendance at mini-camp as he and his agent seek out a trade partner for his services.

