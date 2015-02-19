Allen On McCloughan: 'He's Detail Conscious'

"The one thing I've always liked about Scot is he's very thorough," Allen told Ryan Kerrigan and Larry Michael Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "He's detail conscious."

In fact, Allen, McCloughan and their staffs have already built a preliminary draft board and had been holding draft meetings for two weeks prior to arriving at the Combine this week "to make sure we had a better feel for all these guys coming in."

"We've watched a lot of tape and he's got a knack about finding players, as his résumé will tell you, and it's all in his approach like he will tell you – a serious, detailed approach to every player," Allen said of McCloughan. "We'll talk about a player that's going to be ranked in the seventh round as much as we're going to talk about a player who is going to be ranked in the first round."

With Redskins prospect interviews already under way this week at the Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Allen said his No. 1 priority is ensuring his crew is getting complete, accurate medical information on each player.