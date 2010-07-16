







Anders Beutel

Assistant Equipment Manager

14th NFL Season/10th Redskins

Anders Beutel returns for his 10th season with the Redskins after joining the team in 2001.

His responsibilities include assisting equipment manager Brad Berlin in the distribution and maintenance of equipment and uniforms, as well as assisting the Redskins' coaching staff on the practice field.

Beutel came to Washington from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was an equipment assistant for four seasons (1997-2000).

Beutel also spent several years in NFL Europe. He was an assistant equipment manager for the Frankfurt Galaxy in 1997 and served as head equipment manager for the Amsterdam Admirals in 1998-99.