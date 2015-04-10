Andrus Peat Ready For His NFL Opportunity

"Just his tenacity and his work ethic really helped him out of the field," Peat continued. "He's just tough to go against in one on ones anytime in practice."

At the combine, Peat was measured at 6-foot-7 and 313 pounds. When matched up against a smaller defensive player, Peat said he tries to find ways to uses his height to his advantage.

"I feel like I'm a knee bender so that will help me," he said. "And I have pretty long arms so I should try to use that to my advantage."

While he played a majority of his collegiate career at left tackle, Peat's also been working on the techniques for a right tackle if asked to play that side of the field by the team that drafts him.

"I played right tackle in high school a little bit," he said. "In college, I played all left tackle but I've been working since the season was over in a right-handed stance too, just to prepare myself for both."

And if he's ever asked to play guard, he'll do it.

"If that's what my coach asked me to do I'm sure I could do it," he said. "I've never played guard. My father played guard in the NFL so hopefully if that would happen I'd get some advice from him on the position."

