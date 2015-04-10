Andrus Peat Ready For His NFL Opportunity

Considered one of the best offensive line prospects in this year's draft class, Andrus Peat believes he has the right pedigree to succeed in an NFL offense.
Andrus Peat's life has always revolved around football in some form.
His dad, Pete, played seven seasons in the NFL with the Phoenix Cardinals and the Los Angeles Raiders, while he's made a name of his own at Stanford University.
After earning playing time as a true freshman, Peat would start every game during his sophomore and junior seasons, being named to numerous All-American teams in the process.
While it's a little bit different for offensive linemen then skill position players, Peat said he benefitted from Stanford's pro-style offense.
"I think that definitely has prepared me for the next level," he said at the NFL Combine. "I think my coaches did a really good job preparing me for that."
Peat also grew from playing top-tier talent in the Pac 12, both on his own team during practices and from other schools.
"I'd say Anthony Barr, he's the toughest pass rusher that I went against," he said. "My own teammate, Trent Murphy, was real tough to deal with in practice."
Murphy, of course, was drafted by the Redskins in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and started a handful of games, recording 50 tackles with 2.5 sacks.
Peat said Murphy was "the toughest football player that I've played against."
Check out these top photos of Andrus Peat, a powerful and nimble offensive lineman from Stanford University.
"Just his tenacity and his work ethic really helped him out of the field," Peat continued. "He's just tough to go against in one on ones anytime in practice."
At the combine, Peat was measured at 6-foot-7 and 313 pounds. When matched up against a smaller defensive player, Peat said he tries to find ways to uses his height to his advantage.
"I feel like I'm a knee bender so that will help me," he said. "And I have pretty long arms so I should try to use that to my advantage."
While he played a majority of his collegiate career at left tackle, Peat's also been working on the techniques for a right tackle if asked to play that side of the field by the team that drafts him.
"I played right tackle in high school a little bit," he said. "In college, I played all left tackle but I've been working since the season was over in a right-handed stance too, just to prepare myself for both."
And if he's ever asked to play guard, he'll do it.
"If that's what my coach asked me to do I'm sure I could do it," he said. "I've never played guard. My father played guard in the NFL so hopefully if that would happen I'd get some advice from him on the position."
RELATED LINKS:
--2015 Mock Drafts: Peat To The Redskins?
--Washington Redskins 2015 Mock Madness
.
.
.