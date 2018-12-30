Announcement Of Inactives (12.30.18)

Landover, Md. -- The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 46 LB Marquis Flowers
- No. 52 LB Ryan Anderson
- No. 67 G Zac Kerin
- No. 79 T Ty Nsekhe
- No. 82 TE J.P. Holtz
- No. 85 TE Vernon Davis
- No. 98 DL Matt Ioannidis
No. 87 Jeremy Sprinkle is expected to start in place of No. 85 Vernon Davis at tight end.
No. 92 Stacy McGee is expected to start in place of No. 98 Matt Ioannidis at defensive end.