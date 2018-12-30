News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Announcement Of Inactives (12.30.18)

Dec 30, 2018 at 02:55 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Landover, Md. -- The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 46 LB Marquis Flowers
  • No. 52 LB Ryan Anderson
  • No. 67 G Zac Kerin
  • No. 79 T Ty Nsekhe
  • No. 82 TE J.P. Holtz
  • No. 85 TE Vernon Davis
  • No. 98 DL Matt Ioannidis

No. 87 Jeremy Sprinkle is expected to start in place of No. 85 Vernon Davis at tight end.

No. 92 Stacy McGee is expected to start in place of No. 98 Matt Ioannidis at defensive end.

