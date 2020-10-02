The Best Is Yet To Come For Antonio Gandy-Golden

The ways Gandy-Golden can help this offense are obvious, and they have been since Washington selected him with the 142nd pick of the 2020 NFL draft. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he's a big, physical receiving threat that the franchise has lacked in recent years. Washington drafted a similar wideout the year before in Kelvin Harmon , but he was lost for the season in July with a torn ACL.

When first asked about Gandy-Golden in early August, wide receivers coach Jim Hostler highlighted his size, length, range and ball skills. Some evaluators faulted Gandy-Golden for his 4.6-second 40-yard dash time, but Hostler said the new coaching staff paid "no attention" to that. Hostler has seen Gandy-Golden run similar routes to those who ran faster 40 times, and that game speed was on full display during Gandy-Golden's 22-yard end-around in Week 3.

"He has stride length and can play with the people around him, and he can play fast with bodies around him because he is strong. That is why we liked him when he was coming out," Hostler said. "How he fits into our world? We like to throw the ball down the field. The bigger you are, the farther down the field you are, the more of a target you are to throw the ball to. Bigger players have had success in this system down the field. Big targets, you can throw the ball up and they can go get it."