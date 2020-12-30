What Antonio Gibson's Performance Vs. The Panthers Means For Week 17

The biggest things Rivera wanted to see from Gibson in the weeks before the Panthers game were his ability to plant and cut off his foot. Although his first run was only a two-yard gain, he still showed those skills by taking a handoff to the right, juking to the left and bursting forward. He also showed his power by surging forward for five- and seven-yard gains on his next two runs.

"That's probably the biggest thing you need to see more so than anything else," Rivera said. "Going forward, a straight line, it really doesn't seem to affect him. His quickness and speed are there, but it's being able to have a quick foot, plant it and go off of it."

Gibson slowly improved as the game went on; he opened up Washington's third drive with six- and 13-yard rushes and showed the same vision and decision-making that he developed throughout the course of the season. By the time the first quarter was over, Gibson had already rushed for 45 yards on eight carries.

There were still some moments where Gibson showed he was not at full strength. He took a two-yard loss on a swing pass when he tried to spin away from a defender but took several steps before stopping. He also could not cleanly run a route on Washington's next drive, which resulted in an incompletion, and he took a six-yard loss in the third quarter. But his 22-yard run also set the offense up at the 47-yard line, which helped the unit get in position to score a 48-yard field goal before halftime.

Washington eventually had to abandon the running game once it found itself down, 20-3, with time slipping away, but Rivera thought Gibson "came out pretty good." One of Rivera's tests for evaluating a player's health is seeing how they feel the following morning, and based on what he saw Monday, he sounded pleased with the running back's progress.