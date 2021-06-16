Randy Jordan Sees Big Things For Gibson, McKissic As Pass-Catchers

Gibson is not a stranger to putting up numbers as a receiver, as he did so effectively for Memphis in 2019. He was second on the team with 735 yards and eight touchdowns that season, and he averaged 19.3 yards per reception.

But now Gibson is a running back, and even though Turner likes to move players around to utilize their skills, learning how to operate in the backfield has been his primary responsibility. Gibson made a joke to Jordan during a meeting that he almost forgot how to play the position, so Jordan wants him to focus on smaller details like where his splits are when he gets put in motion so he can reintroduce himself to playing at that spot.

Gibson has already shown that he can handle an expanded role in the passing game on a limited basis last season. The biggest sample size came against the Baltimore Ravens, when he made four receptions for 82 yards, nearly half of which came when he used his 4.3 speed to rip off a 40-yard screen pass while lined up as a receiver.

Gibson said he would love to be used more as a pass-catcher, but that largely depends on how much of the playbook he can retain. And the only way to do that is to get as much practice as possible.