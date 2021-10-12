Antonio Gibson: Offense can't keep beating itself

Although the start of Sunday's game was definitive progress from weeks past -- it was the first time this season Washington scored on its opening drive -- it was disappointing that the team was deep in the Saints' territory on its first two drives and came away with two field goals. After Jameis Winston's 72-yard touchdown to Deonte Harris, Washington marched down to New Orleans' 5-yard line and failed to score a touchdown.

Ron Rivera rightly pointed out on Monday that Washington can't take back its missed chances, but had the team been able to execute when it needed to the most, a 7-6 deficit could have easily been a 14-7 lead.

"And as those things happen, those are the things you have to learn to eliminate," Rivera said of mistakes. "And [when] you have the chance, you have to make plays. And unfortunately, we haven't been that consistent doing that. That's why we're 2-3."