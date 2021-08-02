The Next Step For Antonio Gibson

The good news is that Rivera knows Gibson can handle it, given that he was one of Memphis' best pass-catchers in 2019 with 735 yards and eight touchdowns.

"You saw him line up as that wide receiver and beat linebackers and beat safeties and every now and then beat the nickel," Rivera said. "Some of the stuff that we do with him is working towards creating that mismatch that you look for, that opportunity for us to put him somewhere and say, 'Hey, we like what we got, let's go get it.'"

Based on the sample size he put on display against the Ravens in 2020 -- four receptions for 87 yards -- Gibson has shown he can hold his own at receiver on the professional level, too. Rivera and the coaches still don't want to overload him with information -- he's still learning the position, after all -- but he does want to make sure he understands everything about the receiver plays that are given to him.