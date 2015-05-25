Arie Kouandjio Has Toughness To Succeed In NFL

Despite having his whole family with him by his side as he attended DeMatha (Md.) High School, Kouandjio wanted to leave for new scenery.

Despite receiving an offer from closer schools like Maryland, Wake Forest and Tennessee, Kouandjio elected to attend Alabama.

After four productive seasons at Alabama, two of which ended with National Championships, Kouandjio this month was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Redskins.

While being selected by any NFL team is certainly merits celebration, Kouandjio's selection by the Redskins meant a little bit more to the family.

"A lot of people in my family are big Redskins fans because I grew up here so the house has exploded entirely," he said at rookie minicamp. "Everybody was happy. I think my brother made the comment that he appreciates this rather than me going the first round anywhere else. So it's a big blessing. I thank God for the opportunities that he's given me and I'm just following his will."

Kouandjio said it's almost a nostalgic experience as he continues to re-acclimate to life in the Washington, D.C., area.

"I get to be around a bunch of my friends and family members," he said. "When I was younger I didn't really appreciate being at home and when it was time to go to college I just picked up my stuff and went, and being home and being able to do that is just an added bonus."

Kouandjio is part of a rookie class that also includes fellow offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Austin Reiter.

Together, the trio helps bolster the offensive line's depth, which is certainly something the team was looking to accomplish during the offseason.