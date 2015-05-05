Arie Kouandjio Is Pretty Pumped To Be Coming Back To The DMV Area

RELATED LINKS:
--PHOTOS: Meet The Alabama Product
--Redskins Select Kouandjio In Fourth Round
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
Cue Diddy and Skylar Grey's "I'm Coming Home," because Washington Redskins offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio is coming back to the Washington, D.C., area.
Kouanjio – a 6-foot-5, 310-pound Alabama product – played high school football at DeMatha Catholic High School, which is less than seven miles away from FedExField.
So does that make him a lifelong Redskins fan?
Absolutely.
"Actually, my older brother was always a big Redskins fan and it kind of just rubbed off on me growing up a little bit," he told the media on Saturday. "Gosh, I mean, I couldn't imagine that I would be going back to D.C. Gosh, it feels so awesome, I get to play at FedExField. The only practice I've ever been to for an NFL team a few years ago was at the Redskins. So, it's awesome to be back there."
Indeed it is, Arie. Indeed it is.
Welcome back!
.
.
.