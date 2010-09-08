Armstrong Still Has Something to Prove





This is uncharted territory for Anthony Armstrong.

The first-year wide receiver not only earned a roster spot, but he could play a significant role in the Redskins' offense this season.

In preseason, Armstrong was getting playing time with the first-team offense and he seemed to develop a solid rapport with quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Armstrong, 27, was so impressive in preseason that it's easy to forget that this Sunday's opener against the Dallas Cowboys is his first NFL game.

"I've been eerily calm [about making the 53-man roster]," Armstrong said. "I really haven't exploded like I thought I would. I've just kind of rolled with it."

Armstrong finished preseason with seven catches for 101 yards and one touchdown.

He said on Monday that he was still practicing as if it were training camp.

Perhaps he doesn't feel like he belongs just yet. Or perhaps he is constantly trying to prove himself.

"I'm still trying to get better," he said. "The next step is to start. There's always something out there you can strive for and reach for."

Along with his offensive performance, Armstrong excelled on special teams during preseason. He posted three tackles on kick coverage units.

Armstrong believes his special teams play was the difference.