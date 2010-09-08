News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Armstrong Still Has Something to Prove

Sep 08, 2010 at 06:19 AM
151250.jpg


This is uncharted territory for Anthony Armstrong.

The first-year wide receiver not only earned a roster spot, but he could play a significant role in the Redskins' offense this season.

In preseason, Armstrong was getting playing time with the first-team offense and he seemed to develop a solid rapport with quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Armstrong, 27, was so impressive in preseason that it's easy to forget that this Sunday's opener against the Dallas Cowboys is his first NFL game.

"I've been eerily calm [about making the 53-man roster]," Armstrong said. "I really haven't exploded like I thought I would. I've just kind of rolled with it."

Armstrong finished preseason with seven catches for 101 yards and one touchdown.

He said on Monday that he was still practicing as if it were training camp.

Perhaps he doesn't feel like he belongs just yet. Or perhaps he is constantly trying to prove himself.

"I'm still trying to get better," he said. "The next step is to start. There's always something out there you can strive for and reach for."

Along with his offensive performance, Armstrong excelled on special teams during preseason. He posted three tackles on kick coverage units.

Armstrong believes his special teams play was the difference.

"I think it was huge," he said. "You look at rosters across the league and you see those second- and third-team receivers who have to do other thing things beyond being a receiver. You don't usually get to be a starter all the time. There are only going to be two starters and maybe three depending on the offense.

kickoff_logoinside.jpg

"I knew I was going to have to make an impact there to make myself more valuable."

Now Armstrong gets to prove himself against his hometown team.

It's appropriate that Armstrong should play in his first NFL game against Dallas. He grew up in Carrollton, Tex., a suburb of Dallas, rooting for the Cowboys.

He even had a stint in the organization, in a way. In 2007-08, he played for the Arena Football League's Dallas Desperadoes. The Desperadoes were owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Armstrong said it's going to be "crazy" playing against the Cowboys, but he won't be awestruck by the star on their helmets. He has put childhood loyalties aside.

Dallas Week had barely begun for Armstrong when he started exchanging barbs with family and friends back in Texas.

"There's already a lot of talk, and they're all ganging up on me," he said. "But I enjoy the underdog role. I'm ready for it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising