News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

As Blocking Tight End, Ryan Takes Pride In Role

Jun 15, 2010 at 07:44 PM
122504.jpg


Sean Ryan knows he is regarded around the league as a blocking tight end.

He accepts that.

Ryan wants you to know he can catch the ball, too.

Last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ryan caught 14 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

"I had a chance to make plays downfield last year and I think I proved to people that I could catch the ball," he said.

Of course, that may not be necessary in Washington. He joined pass-catching tight ends Chris Cooley and Fred Davis on the Redskins' roster on March 11.

Ryan said he often prefers blocking defensive linemen and linebackers at the line of scrimmage.

It's mano y mano, he said.

"It's old school," he added. "Are you better than me or am I better than you? A lot of times you're matched up with a guy who is either the same size or a little bit bigger than you. The running game usually comes right where you block.

"So if you do your job, the running back gets a hole to run through. If you don't do your job, everyone knows you didn't do your job. It's great competition there for me and I take a lot of pride in it."

Ryan entered the league in 2004 as a fifth-round draft pick (144th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys.

He played two seasons in Dallas and then had stints with the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints before signing with Kansas City last year.

122500.jpg



Six teams in six years. And now he's on to his seventh.

Ryan admitted he would like to find an NFL home and stay there for the rest of his career. He wouldn't trade away his experiences, though.

"I've been afforded an opportunity to play with a lot of different [teammates] and play for a lot of different coaches," Ryan said. "I take a little from all of them everywhere I go. Everyone has a different way of doing things. It benefits a player just to build on that and obviously learn.

"Obviously you'd love to play in one place your whole career, that's everyone's goal. But that doesn't always happen anymore."

In Washington, Ryan is one of five tight ends on the roster.

Cooley and Davis are assured of roster spots, so Ryan is competing with second-year player Lee Vickers and undrafted rookie Logan Paulsen to be the third tight end.

His niche as a blocking tight end should give him an advantage.

"We have a good, tight competition right now," Ryan said. "There are four of us who have played before and three of us have had starting jobs in this league. The competition is bringing out the best in everybody. We call all build off of it.

"We have good camaraderie and no matter who comes out on the [final] roster, tight end is going to be a strength of our team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising