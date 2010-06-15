As Blocking Tight End, Ryan Takes Pride In Role







Six teams in six years. And now he's on to his seventh.

Ryan admitted he would like to find an NFL home and stay there for the rest of his career. He wouldn't trade away his experiences, though.

"I've been afforded an opportunity to play with a lot of different [teammates] and play for a lot of different coaches," Ryan said. "I take a little from all of them everywhere I go. Everyone has a different way of doing things. It benefits a player just to build on that and obviously learn.

"Obviously you'd love to play in one place your whole career, that's everyone's goal. But that doesn't always happen anymore."

In Washington, Ryan is one of five tight ends on the roster.

Cooley and Davis are assured of roster spots, so Ryan is competing with second-year player Lee Vickers and undrafted rookie Logan Paulsen to be the third tight end.

His niche as a blocking tight end should give him an advantage.

"We have a good, tight competition right now," Ryan said. "There are four of us who have played before and three of us have had starting jobs in this league. The competition is bringing out the best in everybody. We call all build off of it.