As He Plays More, Su'a Cravens Earning Respect Throughout League

Yes, Cravens is a listed safety who plays inside linebacker, but the coaching staff isn't going to peg him into one spot and make him stay there.

Despite being behind both Will Compton and Mason Foster in the inside linebacker hierarchy, he's appeared on the field at the same time both starters are in the game. His role on those plays is also quite different.

"It's always a good thing when you've got a number of productive players that you can get on the field at the same time," Redskins defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. "So, yes, absolutely we'll do that."

Barry added that while Cravens may just be 21 years old (and the youngest player on the Redskins' active roster), he's a "gym rat" that will do anything to improve as a player.

"I think he's got an incredibly bright future just because he's a really good football player, but he's a football player that likes football, he likes to work at it," Barry said. "He wants to get better. He's going to force himself to get better. And, as a young player, the only way to get better, you've got to be available. So that was a little bit of a setback for him, but he's rolling right now and hungry and eager and excited and mainly healthy."

Learning on the fly

The reasons were obviously there for Cravens to leave college a year early to pursue his NFL dream.

His NFL.com draft profile noted that he was "born to be a football player" who could have "big boy production."

But he was in for a quick wakeup once he got on the field with his new veteran teammates.

"In OTAs I was 217 pounds playing middle/outside linebacker with no pads on going up against guys like Ty [Nsekhe] and Trent [Williams]," Cravens recalled. "Trent was as fast as me, so I got throw off the curb the first couple OTA practices before I was like 'Ok, let me just make a decision and live with it.'"

Rather quickly, though, Cravens made the necessary adjustments against those types of offensive line.

"I learned that in the first week if you're not decisive, than things can go south really fast," Cravens said. "So just be decisive and be fast."

The Redskins will continue to put more and more on Cravens' plate as time goes on and won't be concerned in doing so. He's proven already that he can handle a heavy workload in the NFL.