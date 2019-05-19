As Fellow Rookies Gear Up For OTAs, Bryce Love Works Back To Full Strength

Had Love declared for the 2018 NFL Draft, he likely would have been a first-round pick without injury concerns. He was coming off a Heisman Trophy-worthy junior campaign at Stanford, running for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 8.1 yards per carry.

Instead, Love returned to school for his senior season and dealt with a nagging ankle injury that robbed him of his explosiveness and overall effectiveness. Then, on the final play of Stanford's regular season finale, he tore his right ACL.

Despite Love's serious injury, the Redskins kept their eye on him throughout this year's draft process and ranked him "pretty high" on their draft board, head coach Jay Gruden said. When Love was available early in the fourth round, they jumped at the chance to grab him 112th overall.

Even with a backfield that already includes Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall, they saw too much value in Love to pass up.