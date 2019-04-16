As Workouts Begin, Case Keenum's Focus Is Adapting (Again) To New Surroundings 

"I've always thought that you really want to get to know the guy you're playing with," Keenum said. "Not just as a player, not just as a jersey, not just who they are on the field, but who they are off the field – try to make sure you know as much about them as they can. That mutual respect, that friendship, starts off the field before you take it on the field where you really need that trust, really need that respect, because you're leaning hard on each other. I think starting with that is most important."