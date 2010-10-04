News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Hey Redskins Fans!

My name is Ashley and this is my second season with the WRCA! I am honored to be back with such an amazing group of gorgeous ladies, and work for such a wonderful organization. Being on the Washington Redskins Ambassador team has been such a positive experience for me! I am blessed to be able to go to every home game and be able to hang out with the most loyal fans! Go Redskins!

I am 20 years old and I am originally from Harford County, Maryland. I am currently working towards a degree in Interior Design at my local community college. In 2009, I finished a semester abroad in London and absolutely loved it there, and cannot wait to return!

In my spare time I love to be outdoors. I love camping, swimming, canoeing, rock climbing, and fire pits. I also really enjoy good food, a good nap and playing with my dog. I have an amazing and supportive family and a great group of friends that I love very much!

I look forward to seeing each and every one of you on game day! The Redskins have such a talented team and dedicated fans, I know it will be a good year. Be sure to say â€˜Helloâ€™ to all of your Ambassadors!

HAIL!
Ashley

