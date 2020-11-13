Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings Midway Through The Season

Ron Rivera's free agency approach was simple: fill needs while fostering as much competition as possible. As the Washington Football team's new head coach, Rivera needed to see what he had before determining the next steps to build a sustainable, winning culture.
Rivera brought back established starting cornerback Kendall Fuller, but aside from him, Washington's free agent class was filled with lesser-known players on short-term deals. If they excelled, they could re-sign with Washington. If not, the team could easily move on.
Midway through the season, many of these players have worked out. Of the 13 players signed in the beginning of free agency, only safety Sean Davis, wide receiver Cody Latimer, tight end Richard Rodgers and offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich are no longer with the franchise. Seven of the nine others have started at least two games, while Fuller, running back J.D. McKissic, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and tight end Logan Thomas are having the best seasons of their careers.
Here's a breakdown of how each free agent signing has performed so far in 2020:
(NOTE: Quarterback Kyle Allen is not included in this story because Washington acquired him via trade.)
RB Peyton Barber
2020 stats: 38 carries, 81 yards (2.1 yards per attempt), 2 touchdowns
Peyton Barber has carved out a role as Washington's short-yardage running back this season, which is party why he is only averaging 2.1 yards per attempt. The team has also relied on Barber when playing with a lead (27 of his 38 carries came in wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys).
"All three backs played really well," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said after Washington's win over the Cowboys. "We talked about Antonio, we talked about J.D. with seven yards a carry, but Peyton Barber had 10 carries for 38 yards and those were hard yards. Those were, 'Hey, we're running the ball for sure,' and he's still able to move it. So, I was happy with all those guys and the way we played."
CB Ronald Darby
2020 stats: 32 tackles (24 solo), 3 pass breakups
Ronald Darby has been a Day 1 starter for the NFL's best passing defense (185.6 yards allowed per game), and he is the only member of the secondary to start every game this season. That is even more significant considering he missed a combined 20 games the previous three seasons in Philadelphia. His availability has made him a valuable contributor, as he ranks tied for second in solo tackles and fifth in total tackles.
"Darby's done a nice job for us," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "Consistency is what we're looking for. When he's playing consistently, he's a really strong player for us. We like his contributions for us. We're looking throughout our defense for more consistency, and that's how we're working at it."
LB Thomas Davis Sr.
2020 stats: 3 appearances, 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass breakup
Thomas Davis Sr. is the NFL's active leader in career tackles (1,212), and he is coming off a 112-tackle season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. But so far in Washington, the 37-year-old linebacker has made minimal on-field contributions. Davis dealt with injuries at the beginning of the season, but he has been a healthy scratch the past three games. Rivera brought in Davis to help establish his culture in Washington -- Thomas played under him for eight seasons with the Panthers -- but it appeared the three-time Pro Bowler would at least be a role player in Del Rio's defense. That has not been the case.
"Just stay ready if he's called on," Del Rio said about Davis on Thursday. "At this point, we like the guys that we're playing. He's not going to be a core special teams guy, so therefore he's inactive."
CB Kendall Fuller
2020 stats: 14 tackles (11 solo), 5 pass breakups, 4 interceptions
Kendall Fuller was the crown jewel of this free agent class, and he has performed even better than expected in his second stint in the nation's capital. Fuller, a third-round pick of Washington in 2016, is currently tied for second in the league with four interceptions despite missing two games because of injury. He also has by far the lowest passer rating allowed (18.9) among cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
"It helps us out a lot," Darby said about having Fuller in the secondary. "He's a real smart player, works hard during the week, studying -- there's a reason why he's ranked the way he is."
T Cornelius Lucas
2020 stats: 8 appearances (two starts)
Cornelius Lucas could not beat out Geron Christian Sr. in training camp, but he has thrived in Christian's injury absence. In his two starts, Lucas has not allowed a sack, pressure, hurry or quarterback hit, according to PFF. He also has not committed a penalty.
"For him, it's being in that playbook and being prepared," assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton said about Lucas before the Giants' game. "He's been preparing. He takes great notes. He was ready for the opportunity whenever it happened. Unfortunately, it happened to Geron, but for him to step in and do a great job is a testament to him of working hard and being patient."
RB J.D. McKissic
2020 stats: 168 rushing yards, 248 receiving yards
Turner likes versatility in his running backs, and J.D. McKissic has certainly fit that description in the first half of the season. McKissic has yet to score a touchdown, but has helped Washington earn 21 first downs and averages six yards per touch. One of McKissic's biggest strengths has been in pass protection; he leads all running backs with a pass blocking grade of 82.9, according to PFF, which has made him Washington's primary third-down back.
"J.D. McKissic is no slouch at all," Rivera said. "He's a terrific football player, and we've seen that day-in and day-out and game-in and game-out."
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
2020 stats: 44 tackles (26 solo), 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble
Washington's coaches insisted that Kevin Pierre-Louis could be a key piece to the defense when the team signed him in March. He has lived up to those expectations with career-highs in starts (eight) and tackles (44). Serving primarily as an outside linebacker, Pierre-Louis has continued to improve, according to linebackers coach Steve Russ, and he has grown into being a consistent starter.
"The one thing I see from KPL is improvement, and that's what we want to see," Russ said. "We want to see guys that continue to improve, continue to get comfortable being out there in our system...with the guys that he's out there playing with and just turn it loose. Turn it loose, go out there and have fun, play hard and good things will happen. That's where I think he's headed, and I'm going to be excited to see what he can turn into and continue to get better."
G Wes Schweitzer
2020 stats: 8 appearances, 5 starts
Like Lucas, Wes Schweitzer could not secure a starting role on Washington's offensive line in training camp while dealing with an injury, but he filled in for Brandon Scherff when the Pro Bowl right guard was placed on Injured Reserve. He's also been the starting left guard for the past two weeks. He has only allowed one sack in 282 pass blocking snaps.
"I'm a team player, and I just do whatever is asked of me," Schweitzer said prior to starting against the Cleveland Browns. "I have 38 starts at right guard and left guard. Last year, I had to start at right guard and switch mid-game to left guard, and I've done it the other way, too. ...This is my fifth year, and I'm ready to play wherever they ask me to."
TE Logan Thomas
2020 stats: 24 receptions, 236 yards, 3 touchdowns
Rivera believes there are flashes of Greg Olsen, who was his starting tight end with the Carolina Panthers, in Logan Thomas, and there have been moments where the former Virginia Tech quarterback has exhibited that talent. He had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, followed by four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. There have been moments -- like Weeks 4 and 5 when he had 12 combined yards -- where he has struggled, but Rivera has pointed out that Thomas is still learning the position and has the talent to be a starting tight end.
"As he learns our offense and puts that into his own mental frame, as he goes through his route progressions and things like that, he can understand what he has to do," Rivera said. "Because of that and being a smarter player, he knows who to run away from. He knows where his leverage is coming from. So, the more and more comfortable he gets, the smarter he is, I think the better he'll play."