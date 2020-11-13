Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings Midway Through The Season

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

Washington's coaches insisted that Kevin Pierre-Louis could be a key piece to the defense when the team signed him in March. He has lived up to those expectations with career-highs in starts (eight) and tackles (44). Serving primarily as an outside linebacker, Pierre-Louis has continued to improve, according to linebackers coach Steve Russ , and he has grown into being a consistent starter.

"The one thing I see from KPL is improvement, and that's what we want to see," Russ said. "We want to see guys that continue to improve, continue to get comfortable being out there in our system...with the guys that he's out there playing with and just turn it loose. Turn it loose, go out there and have fun, play hard and good things will happen. That's where I think he's headed, and I'm going to be excited to see what he can turn into and continue to get better."