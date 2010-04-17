At Mini-Camp, Redskins Begin With a Clean Slate





At last. Players on the field. Coaches in full voice. The sounds of football, minus the thud and thunder of collisions.

It's mini-camp, the first under coach Mike Shanahan. The teaching, the learning, the reconstruction on offense and defense, all of it packed into three intense days.

It's voluntary. No one must attend. Albert Haynesworth chose not to be here, as is his right (and his wrong). Jason Campbell won't take part either, his job now in Donovan McNabb's possession and his future here debatable.

You, of course, can't wait to find out what the team looks like now. Is this where we confirm that the Redskins will play a 3-4 defense? Can we get a look at the depth chart? Who is the starting running back?

Patience, friends. Patience. This is only the start of the competition for starting roles and the basic installation of new material. Take a look at the depth chart on Redskins.com and here is what you will see – a list of positions going four deep and not a single name anywhere.

The defense shows a 4-3 alignment but that might be because no new template has been created.

No starters. No backups. Talk about a clean slate. This one has been scrubbed, disinfected and sanitized.

Sure, you're disappointed. You waited for this mini-camp and some magic, you wanted the inside scoop and there isn't one. Sorry.

Forget about the 4-3, the 3-4, the blitz package and all the multiple formations possible on offense. That's not the focus of the moment. What Shanahan and his staff know – and now you do too – is that it's not how you line up, it's who you line up.

Can these players perform? That's the question. Despite a mass of releases on the eve of free agency that saw Chris Samuels retire and Antwaan Randle El, Randy Thomas, Fred Smoot, Ladell Betts, Rock Cartwright and Cornelius Griffin exit, much of last year's starting roster returns.