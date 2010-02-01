Bailey Named to All-Decade Team





Former Redskins cornerback Champ Bailey was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s, the league announced on Sunday.

The NFL All-Decade teams are chosen every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee members. The 2000s mark the ninth All-Decade team to be selected in NFL history.

Bailey played for the Redskins from 1999-2003 before he was traded to the Denver Broncos for running back Clinton Portis and a second-round draft pick in 2004.

He is more closely associated with the Broncos at this point of his career.

Bailey was a prominent player during his tenure in Washington.

He earned Pro Bowl berths every year from 2000-03 and was regarded as a shut-down corner who could minimize the play of the wide receiver he lined up against on game days.

In five seasons in Washington, Bailey posted 18 interceptions--one of which he returned for a touchdown--one sack and two forced fumbles.

For his career, Bailey has logged 46 interceptions--four returned for touchdowns--two sacks and six forced fumbles.

Bailey, who has earned nine Pro Bowl bids in his career, was one of three players on the NFL All-Decade Team who have ties to the Redskins.