Bailey Named to All-Decade Team

Former Redskins cornerback Champ Bailey was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s, the league announced on Sunday.
The NFL All-Decade teams are chosen every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee members. The 2000s mark the ninth All-Decade team to be selected in NFL history.
Bailey played for the Redskins from 1999-2003 before he was traded to the Denver Broncos for running back Clinton Portis and a second-round draft pick in 2004.
He is more closely associated with the Broncos at this point of his career.
Bailey was a prominent player during his tenure in Washington.
He earned Pro Bowl berths every year from 2000-03 and was regarded as a shut-down corner who could minimize the play of the wide receiver he lined up against on game days.
In five seasons in Washington, Bailey posted 18 interceptions--one of which he returned for a touchdown--one sack and two forced fumbles.
For his career, Bailey has logged 46 interceptions--four returned for touchdowns--two sacks and six forced fumbles.
Bailey, who has earned nine Pro Bowl bids in his career, was one of three players on the NFL All-Decade Team who have ties to the Redskins.
Defensive end Jason Taylor, more closely associated with the Miami Dolphins, played for the Redskins in 2008. Running back Shaun Alexander, more closely associated with the Seattle Seahawks, also had a brief stint with the Redskins in 2008.