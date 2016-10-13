Bashaud Breeland Confident He'll Play On Sunday

Breeland has missed the team's last two games but said he felt a lot better planting on his right ankle and is confident he will play this Sunday against the Eagles.

"Treatment went very well. I feel like I'm ahead of schedule," Breeland said. "I felt good being back out there, planting and what not. But the injury felt pretty good. I feel like I'm about 90 percent."

While he's been absent against the Browns and Ravens, cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Greg Toler have filled in nicely. Their production hasn't changed defensive coordinator Joe Barry's philosophy about whether Breeland will start – he just wants to continue to monitor his health after each practice – and will leave the final decision up to head coach Jay Gruden.

"Bashaud Breeland is a heck of a football player, and when he gets healthy, he is going to be out on the field," Barry said Thursday. "Like we said, he had a good day yesterday – didn't do a ton with him – but gave him some reps. The thing when a guy's hurt, especially with a defensive back, is always seeing how he feels the next day after he got some work. He feels good today, felt good this morning, felt good in the walkthrough. So [we'll] take him out and today's a new day, see how he feels today."

As for Breeland, the waiting game has been the most painful part of this process.

"It hurts. It's very hurtful. I don't like sitting out, I like being able to help my team out any way possible that I can," Breeland said. "But I'm just glad to be out there right now."

While Breeland gets his feet wet, he's still preparing for the Eagles and has been impressed with the quick development of quarterback Carson Wentz. The third-year cornerback doesn't let an opponent dictate the way he plays, but Breeland knows what it will take to blemish his mostly clean resume so far.