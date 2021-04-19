5 Things To Know About G Beau Benzschawel 

3. He's willing to do whatever necessary to improve and help the team.

Benzschawel went undrafted in 2019, but it sounds like he was a priority college free agent for several teams, as the Detroit Lions beat out a number of other interested clubs in signing him. He ultimately never played an offensive snap for the Lions; he was cut and re-signed to the practice squad multiple times that year.

But for what it's worth, it looks like his work ethic played a role in why the team kept bringing him back.

"He's improving every day," then offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. "He's one of those guys that [offensive line coach] Jeff [Davidson] has really challenged and moved him around to other positions there on the interior. I think that's been to his benefit."

The Lions switched Benzschawel to center during his rookie year, so he spent the first few months continuing his development "not only in the field, but in the weight room as well as football I.Q. stuff." He still had some work to do at the time, but his teammates like Graham Glasgow were noticing his efforts.

"He's made a lot of strides," Glasgow told The Detroit News. "For someone that's never played the position before, it's a tough position to get into, because there are a lot of operation things and mechanical things you need to get used to, such as silent counts, head bobbing, the actual act of snapping the ball, all that stuff."