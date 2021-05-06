5 Things To Know About CB Benjamin St-Juste

2. He's was the top-ranked international recruit coming out of high school.

Hockey is by far the No. 1 sport where St-Juste is from, but he decided at a young age he wanted to chart a different path and follow in his father's footsteps.

"My dad was really good at football," St-Juste told The Detroit News in 2017. "He was on the Miami Hurricanes team in 1989 and he ended up getting injured so he didn't play. My dad really wants me to play football. He helped me all my life train and get the dream he didn't have. Right now he's really proud of me. That's the reason why I'm here right now because of him."

St-Juste first picked up the sport when he was 9 years old and went on to play for the premier teams in Quebec while attending football camps in the United States, such as The Opening in 2016 that featured some of the best players in the country.

By the time St-Juste committed to Michigan, he was a four-star recruit and the No. 13 cornerback in the Class of 2017, according to 247Sports. He was also the top-ranked international recruit, beating out former Oklahoma State running back and fourth-round rookie Chuba Hubbard.

St-Juste and Hubbard were two of the record-tying four Canadians selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Combined with four undrafted free agents, there are now 22 Canadian players across the league.