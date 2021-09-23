WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste Focused On Building His Skillset

The challenges St-Juste will face this year aren't going to get any easier. Aside from players like Mike Evans, Devante Adams and Tyreek Hill on the schedule, Washington also has Stefon Diggs coming up next this weekend.

Team will keep testing him; that's the reality that comes with St-Juste being a rookie. He's not balking at the challenge, though, and as he continues to build his skillset, he plans to take things one play at a time.

"It's a better situation for me," St-Juste said. "Because it puts me in a better situation where I can make plays. They throw the ball at me, I make plays and after that they're like, 'Okay, he's the real deal. We can't throw his way. It's more of a situation where I can prove myself."