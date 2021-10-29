News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

Oct 29, 2021 at 05:33 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily102921
Benjamin St-Juste matches up against Randall Cobb during the Washington Football Team's game against the Green Bay Packers. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Winter sports can be found in abundance in Canada. Football, not so much.

To Benjamin St-Juste, who grew up in Montreal, Canada, options like hockey, snowboarding and skiing were fine, but none of them captured his attention quite like football. After being drafted by the Washington Football Team in April, it's safe to say things worked out. 

So what provided the fire that drove St-Juste to pursue the sport in a country where ice rinks far outnumber football fields? The answer is a simple one: he wanted to be like his dad.

"Growing up, I was like, 'Dad, what did you prefer: basketball or football,'" St-Juste said on "The Player's Club" podcast. "He said, 'I always wanted to play football.' So I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna rock with football.'"

It's a big statement coming from Wilbert St-Juste, considering how gifted of an athlete he was in his own right. He grew up playing basketball and even made Team Quebec and Team Canada multiple times. Wilbert's love for football didn't start until he was 18 years old, when some of his friends started playing as well.

"He was such a good athlete that he picked it up so fast," St-Juste said.

In fact, he took to the sport well enough to get the attention of the Miami Hurricanes in the mid-1980s, when the program was viewed as one of the standards of college football. The coaching staff invited him to a training camp, but a broken leg forced Wilbert to head back to Canada and end his football endeavors.

The story was enough to have an effect on St-Juste as a youth, and rather than take up hockey, which is naturally pushed on kids in the country, he paved his own way and did whatever he could to get noticed. He travelled to the United States and participated in multiple college football camps. He was eventually rated as the second-best recruit in Canada, which enticed Michigan enough to offer him a scholarship.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Broncos Practice Week 10/29

The Washington Football Team concludes a week of practice in preparation for a Halloween matchup with the Denver Broncos in Week 8. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211029 Week 8 Practice001
1 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice002
2 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice003
3 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice004
4 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice005
5 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice006
6 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice007
7 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice008
8 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice009
9 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice010
10 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice011
11 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice012
12 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice013
13 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice014
14 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice015
15 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice016
16 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice017
17 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice018
18 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice019
19 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice020
20 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice021
21 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice022
22 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice023
23 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice024
24 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice025
25 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice026
26 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice027
27 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice028
28 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice029
29 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice030
30 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice031
31 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice032
32 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice033
33 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice034
34 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice035
35 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice036
36 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice037
37 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice038
38 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice039
39 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice040
40 / 43
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice041
41 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice042
42 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211029 Week 8 Practice043
43 / 43
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
St-Juste later transferred to Minnesota, where he recorded 13 pass breakups and 59 tackles. His natural talent, combined with his 6-foot-3 frame, convinced Washington to take St-Juste in the third round. St-Juste quickly stood out in training camp, and he's been a key piece of the team's secondary ever since.

Wilbert didn't get to live out a dream, but he's made sure that wouldn't be the case for his son. He helped St-Juste train from the moment he decided to pick up the sport. Now, as St-Juste is becoming more comfortable in Washington's defense, both of them are seeing those results pay off.

"Right now he's really proud of me," St-Juste told The Detroit News in 2017. "That's the reason why I'm here right now because of him."

To hear more from St-Juste's appearance on "The Player's Club" podcast, download the show wherever podcasts are available.

