WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

Winter sports can be found in abundance in Canada. Football, not so much.

To Benjamin St-Juste, who grew up in Montreal, Canada, options like hockey, snowboarding and skiing were fine, but none of them captured his attention quite like football. After being drafted by the Washington Football Team in April, it's safe to say things worked out.

So what provided the fire that drove St-Juste to pursue the sport in a country where ice rinks far outnumber football fields? The answer is a simple one: he wanted to be like his dad.

"Growing up, I was like, 'Dad, what did you prefer: basketball or football,'" St-Juste said on "The Player's Club" podcast. "He said, 'I always wanted to play football.' So I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna rock with football.'"

It's a big statement coming from Wilbert St-Juste, considering how gifted of an athlete he was in his own right. He grew up playing basketball and even made Team Quebec and Team Canada multiple times. Wilbert's love for football didn't start until he was 18 years old, when some of his friends started playing as well.