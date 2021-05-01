Washington Selects DB Benjamin St-Juste With The 74th Pick

St-Juste will have the luxury of learning from defensive backs coach Chris Harris and defensive coordinator Jack Del Ri﻿o who, the latter of whom has a history of getting the most out of his cornerbacks. He'll also be able to work closely with proven cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III and veteran nickelback Darryl Roberts. And if Washington decides to try St-Juste at safety, Landon Collins and Kam Curl will help ease his transition to the professional level.