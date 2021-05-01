Washington Selects DB Benjamin St-Juste With The 74th Pick

The Washington Football Team added secondary depth by selecting defensive back Benjamin St-Juste with its first third-round pick (74th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.
A Montreal, Quebec native, St-Juste (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) started 14 games during his four-year career that was split between Michigan and Minnesota, racking up 62 total tackles and 13 pass breakups. He only played in five games in 2020, missing two due to COVID-19 protocols, but he showcased his potential in 2019 with 45 tackles, a team-high 10 pass breakups and a 21% forced incompletion rate, according to Pro Football Focus, which was third among draft-eligible cornerbacks.
"Intriguing cornerback with impressive measurables and a competitive spirit that shines through at the catch point and in run support," NFL.com analyst Lance Lance Zierlein wrote in St-Juste's draft profile. "A team could see a noticeable improvement in his play within the first two years, but he's a developmental prospect with good upside at this juncture."
St-Juste will have the luxury of learning from defensive backs coach Chris Harris and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio who, the latter of whom has a history of getting the most out of his cornerbacks. He'll also be able to work closely with proven cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III and veteran nickelback Darryl Roberts. And if Washington decides to try St-Juste at safety, Landon Collins and Kam Curl will help ease his transition to the professional level.