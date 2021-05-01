News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Selects DB Benjamin St-Juste With The 74th Pick

Apr 30, 2021 at 10:31 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

_16x9

The Washington Football Team added secondary depth by selecting defensive back Benjamin St-Juste with its first third-round pick (74th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A Montreal, Quebec native, St-Juste (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) started 14 games during his four-year career that was split between Michigan and Minnesota, racking up 62 total tackles and 13 pass breakups. He only played in five games in 2020, missing two due to COVID-19 protocols, but he showcased his potential in 2019 with 45 tackles, a team-high 10 pass breakups and a 21% forced incompletion rate, according to Pro Football Focus, which was third among draft-eligible cornerbacks.

"Intriguing cornerback with impressive measurables and a competitive spirit that shines through at the catch point and in run support," NFL.com analyst Lance Lance Zierlein wrote in St-Juste's draft profile. "A team could see a noticeable improvement in his play within the first two years, but he's a developmental prospect with good upside at this juncture."

St-Juste will have the luxury of learning from defensive backs coach Chris Harris and defensive coordinator Jack Del Ri﻿o who, the latter of whom has a history of getting the most out of his cornerbacks. He'll also be able to work closely with proven cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III and veteran nickelback Darryl Roberts. And if Washington decides to try St-Juste at safety, Landon Collins and Kam Curl will help ease his transition to the professional level.

Related Content

news

Washington Selects WR Dyami Brown With The 82nd Pick

Brown (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Tar Heels and recorded 21 touchdowns over the course of his career.
news

Washington Selects T Samuel Cosmi With The 51st Pick

Cosmi (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) gradually improved his skillset as a three-year starter for the Longhorns and helped the offense put up historic numbers.
news

Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks 

Washington just selected wide receiver Dyami Brown with the 82nd overall pick in the third round.
news

Jamin Davis Is Giddy To Play Behind Washington's Defensive Line

Washington's defensive front is notorious for being one of the best in the league, and Davis is excited to be on the field with them.
news

After Getting Its Guy In Round 1, Washington Looks Ahead To A Momentous Night 2

Washington has three picks between Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night that it'll use to continue investing in its future success.
news

2021 NFL Draft Grades: Experts Praise Washington For Picking 'Tackling Machine' Jamin Davis In Round 1

The draft pundits agree: Davis is the right fit for what Ron Rivera is trying to build.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 3

Washington has two third-round picks (74th and 82nd) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

Washington has one second-round pick (51st) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/30: Why Jamin Davis Was The Right Fit For Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Jamin Davis Is The Perfect Character Fit For Ron Rivera's Sustainable, Winning Culture

Rivera wants to find the right fit for Washington's culture, and Davis checked all the boxes.
news

5 Things To Know About First-Round LB Jamin Davis

Washington bolstered its already strong defense by selecting Davis 19th overall. Here are five things to know about the team's newest addition.
Advertising