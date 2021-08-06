Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

No matter how you want to look at it, there's a lot to like about Benjamin St-Juste.

Maybe you like his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, or perhaps his physicality is what gets you excited. Either way, the Canadian prospect has the tools to develop into a strong player. Ron Rivera even said he has some of the same skills as Charles Tillman, so clearly Washington likes what he adds to a defense already brimming with talent.

The difference between the NFL and college players, St-Juste told reporters after Thursday's practice, is not how physical or fast they are, though; it's all about their intelligence. So, the rookie has spend much of his time trying to absorb as much information as possible.