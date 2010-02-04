Betts' Goal Is to Be Healthy For Training Camp





For Ladell Betts, it was a cruel twist of fate.

Last season, Betts re-emerged as the Redskins' featured running back in Week 9 after Clinton Portis suffered a concussion that would ultimately sideline him for the season.

Two games later, Betts was sidelined for the season himself after suffering a knee ligament injury. He had surgery to repair the injury in late November.

Betts plans to spend most of the offseason at Redskins Park rehabbing the injury.

His goal is an ambitious one: return to practice for the start of training camp in July.

Betts is taking his cue from Carlos Rogers, who suffered a similar knee ligament injury on Oct. 28, 2007 and was full-go by the start of the 2008 season.

"The rehab after knee ligament surgery is anywhere from six months to a year, but my goal is six months," Betts said in late December. "I want to get ready for training camp, just like Carlos Rogers two years ago. We hurt ourselves around the same time of the season."

It was the first significant injury of Betts's eight-year NFL career.

Except for a seven-game stint as a starter in 2006, Betts has mostly backed up Portis and Stephen Davis since joining the Redskins as a second-round draft pick.

Last season, Betts took over for Portis in the first quarter of the Redskins' Week 9 game at Atlanta and flashed his hard-charging running style.

He picked up 70 yards on 15 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter.

A week later, Betts started vs. Denver and rushed for 114 yards on 26 carries. He had another 1-yard touchdown run, in what proved to be the game-winning points in a 27-17 Redskins victory.