Bidwell's Status Is 'Day to Day'





Punter Josh Bidwell continues to recuperate from a hip injury suffered in Sunday's game in St. Louis.

Bidwell was expected to get an MRI on his hip this week.

"He wants to play," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "He feels like there's a good chance for him to play, but we'll evaluate that day to day."

The team is expected to work out a group of free agent punters on Tuesday, Shanahan said.

Bidwell re-aggravated his hip during pre-game warm-ups of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

Kicker Graham Gano filled in for him at punter, but Bidwell was able to serve as holder on field goals. Gano's first punt was blocked by the Rams, but he finished with four punts for a 35.3 yard average.

Coaches will continue to evaluate Bidwell through the week.

The team does not hold its first practice of the week until Wednesday.

Bidwell missed the entire 2009 season with the hip injury. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

"There's some concern," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "We'll just have to see what the doctor says and see what the MRI says. And if we feel like there's an excellent chance he'll be ready to go, then we'll go with Josh."

Shanahan said he would update the status of left tackle Trent Williams, safety Chris Horton and wide receiver Anthony Armstrong on Wednesday.

Williams sat out the game to rest a knee injury and a toe sprain. Stephon Heyer started in his place.