Bill Polian Agrees With Scot McCloughan's Approach

With free agency, he wanted to bring in quality talent that are still relatively young but have experienced the NFL grind, not players reaching the end of their careers.

"We're not going to have to go out to other organizations and bring in 32 and 33 year olds who have different plans," McCloughan said at his introductory press conference.

He started his tenure with the Redskins by signing players like Stephen Paea (26 years old, 40 starts), Chris Culliver (26 years old, 20 starts) and Terrance Knighton (28 years old, 81 starts).

Then McCloughan acquired two-time Pro Bowl safety Dashon Goldson, a player he helped bring into the league when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

This process is similar to what McCloughan did when he was with the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, two teams he helped load with talent.

Bill Polian, a 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, said he is certainly a fan of McCloughan's approach.

"The foundation for San Francisco was laid when he was there and it was sound and solid," Polian said earlier this week in a conference call. "It was meat and potatoes. Not a lot of flash and dash. Just good, solid football players who block and tackle and ran and were tough. You have to give him high marks for that."

As for what he's done with the Redskins so far in his first four months on the job, Polian -- who had an extremely successful career as general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indiana Colts -- said they've made "wise decisions."