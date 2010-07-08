Blades Contributes In the Clutch







He has shown the ability to play all three linebacker spots and has 15 tackles (eight solo). He believes he's progressing every day in his knowledge of the game, but he says he still has a long way to go.

The Redskins drafted Blades in the sixth round (179th overall) in 2007 after he became only the fifth player in the history of University of Pittsburgh football to record more than 400 tackles.

He played mostly special teams as a rookie, but when weak side linebacker Rocky McIntosh suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 14th game against the Giants, Blades and veterans Khary Campbell and Randall Godfrey saw more playing time in his absence.

Some critics have said the 5-10, 245-pound Blades is too small to play linebacker in the NFL.

Is he out to prove them wrong?

"I'm just out to show people I can play," he said. "That's all I'm trying to do. I don't really focus on what other people have to say as far as my size goes. I believe in myself, my coaches believe in me, and whenever I get my opportunities, I'm going to take advantage of them."

Blades is the son of Bennie Blades, a safety who played for the Lions (1988-96) and Seahawks (1997), and the nephew of two other former NFL players--Seahawks receiver Brian Blades (1988-98) and the late Al Blades, who played on San Francisco's practice squad in 2001.

Redskins defensive end Andre Carter, whose father Rubin was a star lineman for the Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense of the 1970s and a Redskins assistant coach (1999-2000), said he and Blades have swapped stories about what it was like growing up with dads who played in the NFL.

As for how much potential Blades has in the NFL, Carter said, "He's just coming into his own. I was very fortunate that I had the opportunity to play with his uncle Al Blades when I was in San Francisco. So the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.