5 Of The Best Moments From Bobby Mitchell's Career In Washington

Bobby Mitchell is viewed as one of the greatest players to ever suit up for Washington, and now he is getting the recognition for it. The team has retired Mitchell's No. 49 and renamed the lower seating bowl of FedExField in his honor. The team will honor him and his family during the Washington Football Team's Thursday night game against the New York Giants.

Mitchell, who came to Washington via trade in 1962, spent seven years with the organization as a player and racked up 6,930 total yards of offense and 51 touchdowns while averaging 16.5 yards per reception. He was voted to three consecutive Pro Bowls and had at least 900 receiving yards in four seasons.

Mitchell's speed made him an immediate threat on Washington's offense, and there was always the chance he could break through on a big play. Here are five of Mitchell's best moments playing for Washington that stand out among the rest.

1. He put up 227 all-purpose yards in the 1962 season opener against Dallas.

Mitchell got an early taste of the rivalry between Washington and Dallas when the team opened the 1962 season by traveling to the Cotton Bowl. It didn't take long for Dallas to realize how dangerous Mitchell could be.

After Dallas took a 7-0 lead with a four-yard rushing touchdown from halfback Amos Marsh, Washington responded with a six-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell from quarterback Norm Snead. In the third quarter, just moments after Marsh put Dallas up 28-14, Mitchell took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for the score.

In total, Mitchell caught six passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was an 81-yard sprint in the fourth quarter that cut Dallas' lead to 35-28. Later in the quarter, Snead scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown, forcing the game to end in a tie.