WFT Daily: A Key Piece To Jack Del Rio's Defense

Washington's defense was No. 2 in yards allowed in Del Rio's first season, and even though the unit is expected to perform just as well in 2021, there are going to be moments when it slips up. So how do the players react to that? Do they beat the ground in frustration, or do they pop back up and get ready to do better on the next snap? Those reactions will be noticed on film, and the players will be graded accordingly for them.

"So, we're looking for energy, effort, those types of things," Del Rio said. "We want that from everybody."

If there's an "Exhibit A" for how to positively respond to a missed play, it can be found in the secondary. The defensive backs have been good about coming up with interceptions in camp, but occasionally they will let one slip through their fingers. Not only will they get asked if they like nice things by Chris Harris, they automatically drop down to do 10 push-ups.

And that isn't something Del Rio had to implement; the secondary came up with the idea themselves.