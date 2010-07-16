







Brad Berlin

Equipment Manager

10th NFL Season/10th Redskins

Brad Berlin oversees all aspects of the equipment and locker rooms at Redskins Park and FedExField.

His responsibilities include the purchase and maintenance of all team equipment, as well as outfitting players, coaches and other football staff for practices and games. He also provides jerseys and equipment for special community service and media events throughout the year.

Berlin, along with his staff, is charged with the coordination and transport of all team gear for training camp and road contests.

Prior to joining the Redskins, Berlin accrued nine years of experience on the college level, beginning his career as head equipment manager with Utah State in 1992.

He moved on to oversee operations at Colorado State from 1994-98 and then joined Missouri in 1999. He spent the 2000 season with Louisville as the assistant athletic director for equipment before joining the Redskins in 2001.

A native of Marshall, Mo., Berlin received his Bachelor's degree in educational studies and sports management from the University of Missouri in 1989. He continued his studies at Missouri, earning his Master's degree in education and sports management in 1993.