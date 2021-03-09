News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Places Franchise Tag On Brandon Scherff

Mar 08, 2021 at 08:47 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff.

Last season, Scherff played and started in 13 games while only giving up one sack and was named a Pro Bowler for the second-consecutive season along with earning first team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. He was also the organization's Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Scherff is entering his seventh NFL season after originally being selected by Washington in the first round (5th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. For his career, Scherff has appeared in 78 regular season games with 78 starts. Scherff has earned Pro Bowl selections four times in his career in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Scherff joined Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times. Scherff was also named first team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2020, becoming the first Washington player since Matt Turk in 1996 to achieve the honor. In 2015, he was named a PFWA All-Rookie performer.

Scherff, 29, played collegiately at Iowa from 2011-14, where he received the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman. He also earned unanimous consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season. Also won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award in the Big Ten Conference. Scherff was born on Dec. 26, 1991, and attended Denison High School in Denison, Iowa.

