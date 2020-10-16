Brandon Scherff Will Play Vs. Giants

The Washington Football Team's offensive line will receive a major boost Sunday with the return of Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. The team activated Scherff off Injured Reserve on Friday.
Scherff, who was placed on IR with a knee injury Sept. 22, returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. After Scherff was a full participant Thursday and Friday, the team felt confident enough in his health to add him back to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Greg Stroman on IR.
"I expect it to," head coach Ron Rivera said when asked if Scherff's return will help with the protection of quarterback Kyle Allen. "We're talking about an All-Pro type player, so it will be good to have him back on the football field."
Scherff, the No. 5 overall pick in 2015, has made three Pro Bowls in five seasons. He'll slide back in at right guard after Wes Schweitzer played there the past three games.
"Having a player of his caliber back, that's going to help you," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said earlier this week. "So to get him back in the lineup, not only what he's going to do and how he performs on a play-to-play basis, but just the leadership. Having him next to [T] Morgan [Moses] really solidifies our right side. I think [G] Wes Schweitzer did a nice job filling in, but there's no real replacement for a type of player like Brandon."