News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Brandon Scherff Will Play Vs. Giants

Oct 16, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

_GC42528
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Guard Brandon Scherff at Washington Football Team practice on Oct. 15, 2020.

The Washington Football Team's offensive line will receive a major boost Sunday with the return of Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. The team activated Scherff off Injured Reserve on Friday.

Scherff, who was placed on IR with a knee injury Sept. 22, returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. After Scherff was a full participant Thursday and Friday, the team felt confident enough in his health to add him back to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Greg Stroman on IR.

"I expect it to," head coach Ron Rivera said when asked if Scherff's return will help with the protection of quarterback Kyle Allen. "We're talking about an All-Pro type player, so it will be good to have him back on the football field."

Scherff, the No. 5 overall pick in 2015, has made three Pro Bowls in five seasons. He'll slide back in at right guard after Wes Schweitzer played there the past three games.

"Having a player of his caliber back, that's going to help you," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said earlier this week. "So to get him back in the lineup, not only what he's going to do and how he performs on a play-to-play basis, but just the leadership. Having him next to [T] Morgan [Moses] really solidifies our right side. I think [G] Wes Schweitzer did a nice job filling in, but there's no real replacement for a type of player like Brandon."

Related Content

news

Washington Activates G Brandon Scherff, Places CB Greg Stroman On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/16: Fighting For Position In The Division

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
news

WFT Daily: Defensive Tetris 

Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera are moving players around to find the right combination to win.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Shuts Out Giants In 1943 Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team shut out the New York Giants in the 1943 playoffs.

Advertising