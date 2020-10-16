Brandon Scherff Will Play Vs. Giants

The Washington Football Team's offensive line will receive a major boost Sunday with the return of Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. The team activated Scherff off Injured Reserve on Friday.

Scherff, who was placed on IR with a knee injury Sept. 22, returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. After Scherff was a full participant Thursday and Friday, the team felt confident enough in his health to add him back to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Greg Stroman on IR.

"I expect it to," head coach Ron Rivera said when asked if Scherff's return will help with the protection of quarterback Kyle Allen. "We're talking about an All-Pro type player, so it will be good to have him back on the football field."

Scherff, the No. 5 overall pick in 2015, has made three Pro Bowls in five seasons. He'll slide back in at right guard after Wes Schweitzer played there the past three games.