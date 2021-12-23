Brandon Scherff, Jonathan Allen named to 2022 Pro Bowl

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced this evening that defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and guard Brandon Scherff have been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Including two selections last season, Washington has now produced at least two Pro Bowl players in six consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2005-10 campaigns. This marks the first time since 2010 (CB DeAngelo Hall and LB Brian Orakpo) that Washington has multiple Pro Bowl starters on their roster. This also marks the first time since 2002 (T Chris Samuels, CB Champ Bailey and LB LaVar Arrington) that Washington has a Pro Bowl starter on both offense and defense in the same season.

Allen was selected as a starting defensive tackle for the NFC. This is Allen's first ever Pro Bowl selection. He is the first Washington defensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dave Butz in 1983. Allen is also the first ever defensive tackle in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl.

Scherff was selected as the starting guard for the NFC. His selection is the fifth of his career (2016-17; 2019-21). Scherff joins Trent Williams, Chris Samuels and Len Hauss as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl five-plus times.

Through Week 15, Allen has tallied 8.5 sacks, 26 QBHs, and 10 tackles for loss. Allen trails only Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald (11.0) in total sacks by a defensive tackle this season. He also ranks No. 5 in the NFL among defensive tackles in tackles for loss (10) and No. 5 in the NFL overall in QBHs, trailing only Pittsburgh DE T.J. Watt, San Francisco DE Nick Bosa, Cleveland DE Myles Garrett and Dallas OLB Micah Parsons.

Through Week 15, Scherff has been part of an offensive line that ranks third in the NFC in pass block grade (79.5) per Pro Football Focus. He has started at right guard in all nine game in which he has appeared in this season.

The following Washington players were named Pro Bowl alternates for the NFC: