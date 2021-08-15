Brandon Scherff Voted No. 98 On NFL's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Brandon Scherff has been one of the best offensive guards around with four Pro Bowls in the past five seasons. He's never appeared on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list, but that changes today.

Scherff, who received a First Team All-Pro selection for the first time in 2020, cracked the NFL's annual list at No. 98. The ranking, which is determined by players from around the league, comes after Scherff posted a career-high overall grade (84.1) and run-blocking grade (80.1), according to Pro Football Focus. His pass-blocking grade (81.1) was the second-best of his career.

"He most certainly is a leader," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's an influential person on our team, and it's good to have a guy like that."