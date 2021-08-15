Brandon Scherff Voted No. 98 On NFL's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Brandon Scherff has been one of the best offensive guards around with four Pro Bowls in the past five seasons. He's never appeared on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list, but that changes today.
Scherff, who received a First Team All-Pro selection for the first time in 2020, cracked the NFL's annual list at No. 98. The ranking, which is determined by players from around the league, comes after Scherff posted a career-high overall grade (84.1) and run-blocking grade (80.1), according to Pro Football Focus. His pass-blocking grade (81.1) was the second-best of his career.
"He most certainly is a leader," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's an influential person on our team, and it's good to have a guy like that."
Scherff, who was taken No. 5 overall by Washington in 2015, has played in 78 career games and joined Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times in 2020. Despite being on Injured Reserve for Weeks 3-5, he was the third-highest pass blocking grade and the ninth-highest run blocking grade among guards, according to PFF.
When asked what separates Scherff from the rest of the guards in the NFL, Rivera answered plainly; it all stems from his athleticism.
"He truly is a very athletic football player and with his quickness and body control," Rivera said, "You don't see him miss an awful lot."
The 2020 season was one of his best outings as a pass-blocker. He allowed just two quarterback hits all year -- the last of which coming in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- which is the lowest of his career in a season where he has played in at least 13 games.
"Brandon's toughness, his consistency and then just the resiliency that he shows dealing with that injury early in the year, being able to come back," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "He's just been a steady rock. ... He brings it every day. He's the same guy, the toughness, the blue-collar mentality. It helps, energizes and drives our team."