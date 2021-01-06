Washington Names Brandon Scherff As Team's Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that they have named guard Brandon Scherff the winner of the team's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. Quarterback Alex Smith was the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Scherff missed the final five games of the 2019 season after suffering elbow and shoulder injuries.

Scherff has appeared in 77 career regular season games and has started in all of them. This season he was named to his fourth Pro Bowl. Scherff joined Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times. In 2020, Scherff has been part of an offensive unit that ranks No. 8 in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.